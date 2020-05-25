156606
Kamloops  

The Snowbirds are returning to their home base today

Snowbirds heading home

- | Story: 300883

Members of the Snowbirds are making their way to Moose Jaw today, where the team is based.

The members haven't been home since last Sunday's (May 17) tragic crash which claimed the life of the team's public affairs officer Capt. Jenn Casey and sent pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While they remained in Kamloops for several days, many were on hand in Halifax yesterday as Casey's remains were returned to her home town.

"The Snowbirds were in attendance to pay their respects to their friend and colleague," says 19 Wing Comox public affairs officer Lt. Alexandra Hejduk in an email to Castanet.

This afternoon they'll be returning to 15 Wing Moose Jaw. According to a post on the Snowbird's Facebook page the squadron is still grieving and requests privacy.

"Citizens that wish to show their support for the team are encouraged to make creative displays or drawing large hearts with sidewalk chalk for the team to see from the sky," the team states in the Facebook post.

The planes remain in Kamloops; Hejduk has previously stated that they will be here until more is learned about why the plane crashed shortly after takeoff on May 17.

