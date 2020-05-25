158442
Kamloops  

Petition started for paved Pineview path near Python Lake

Petition for paved path

- | Story: 300827

The Pineview Valley Community Group is looking for some more pavement in their neighbourhood.

In particular they're looking for the City of Kamloops to pave the circuit trail which runs through a large portion o the smaller neighbourhood in the city's south western corner.

"The Pineview circuit trail is a community treasure but it can also be unfriendly to use.  Deep snow, weeds, muddy conditions, and uneven surfaces can make it difficult to navigate and sometimes impossible to use," states the community group on their Change.org page.

They're looking to the broader community for support of the proposal before presenting it to the city. To support he idea they site the growth in the community that has happened and will continue happening, notably a potential elementary school. The school district is actively looking at building a new one in the neighbourhood.

They also note the paved path would be easier for seniors to use; the Chartwell Ridgepoint Retirement Residence is located in Pineview.

The sections they're looking to pave run around the neighbourhood, but don't include the section around Python Lake, a small body of water on the southeastern section of the path.

The Change.org petition is located here.

