Nominations closing for Kamloops's excellent business

Photo: Unsplash An award.

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce annual Business Excellence Awards are slated for the fall.

Before they happen, though, they need people to nominate the potential nominees.

The nomination period, which started (March 13) just as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the economy, is ending at the end of this month, on May 31.

"Take a moment to nominate and recognize a truly remarkable community leader that makes Kamloops shine. All businesses in Kamloops are eligible for any of the 18 awards," states the chamber's website.

To nominate a business, click here.