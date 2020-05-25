156606
Kamloops  

Vacant store front downtown may become tattoo parlour

Tattoo shop proposal coming

- | Story: 300818

A new tattoo shop proposal is working its way through city hall.

An application to rezone 829 Victoria St. will be before Kamloops council on Tuesday, May 26.

The location was previously home to an illegal cannabis business, according to a report from city staff. Prior to that the location was DK Shoe Clinic, as shown on Google Streetview.

The small shop would be added to the property currently housing Let's Move Studio, and neighbour the downtown Dairy Queen.

"The proposed tattoo business would complement the mix of surrounding commercial uses in an area, which benefit from the high visibility to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic," states the city's report. 

The applicants are Kristopher and Rachelle Swain, currently listed as co-owners of Wildwood Tattoo Parlour in the Tudor Village in Sahali.

"The proposed use would add an artistic personal service in the City Centre, which would contribute to the downtown remaining as the commercial core of the city," the report continues. 

Council will receive the report on Tuesday. The report recommends the proposal, which requires some rezoning, go to a public hearing later this year.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157395


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4156520
5859 Victoria St
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$890,000
more details


158264


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marty
Marty Kamloops SPCA >




Online reviews

Galleries
These online reviews will make you laugh,
Gossip Girl reboot delayed until 2021
Showbiz
The ongoing coronavirus chaos has delayed plans to reboot hit TV...
Cat hits the bottle before bed
Must Watch
This spoiled baby loves his bottle.
Handshake and a smile
Must Watch
This dog is happy to give a handshake with his smile.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Having a hard time getting out of bed? That’s what...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155548