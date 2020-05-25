Vacant store front downtown may become tattoo parlour

Photo: Unsplash

A new tattoo shop proposal is working its way through city hall.

An application to rezone 829 Victoria St. will be before Kamloops council on Tuesday, May 26.

The location was previously home to an illegal cannabis business, according to a report from city staff. Prior to that the location was DK Shoe Clinic, as shown on Google Streetview.

The small shop would be added to the property currently housing Let's Move Studio, and neighbour the downtown Dairy Queen.

"The proposed tattoo business would complement the mix of surrounding commercial uses in an area, which benefit from the high visibility to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic," states the city's report.

The applicants are Kristopher and Rachelle Swain, currently listed as co-owners of Wildwood Tattoo Parlour in the Tudor Village in Sahali.

"The proposed use would add an artistic personal service in the City Centre, which would contribute to the downtown remaining as the commercial core of the city," the report continues.

Council will receive the report on Tuesday. The report recommends the proposal, which requires some rezoning, go to a public hearing later this year.