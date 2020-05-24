156606
Videos capture life in Kamloops and area during 50s and 60s

It seems people are having some fun uploading clips of life in Kamloops from 60 years ago these days.

Since May three users have uploaded four videos of life in Kamloops to Youtube from the late 50s and 60s. They mostly show shots from the roads in and around Kamloops.

The earliest video, from 1958, was uploaded by YouTuber Reel Life and shows a drive through Kamloops, as well as Chilliwack and footage of the Sumas border crossing. The first half of the 7-minute video shows Kamloops, including a long take as a car drives down Victoria Street.

A few buildings are recognizable, with the Plaza Hotel being the easiest to pick out, but there are plenty of things that have changed.

A couple times the narrator mentions he doesn't know where a location is; do you recognize the motel?

The next video was shot in 1962 and was uploaded by 12voltvids. It shows a trip starting in Kamloops and heading to Trail in the Kootenays.

The footage at the start of the clip shows images from Overlanders Bridge, capturing a view of North Kamloops many know well these days. It looks fairly different before the city amalgamated, with much less development apart from the bridge.

The last two clips are from Ken Vandean, who appears to have recorded images by pointing a camera at a screen.

The two clips show life in Kamloops during the 60s. One video is of hot rod races at a track in Kamloops.

The other is a clip of a party during the same time (with a more recent song laid over).

