Kamloops  

Trio rescued from near Peterson Creek Falls via KFR rope team

Kids, adult get rope rescue

An 8-year-old, a 12-year-old and adult had an anxious couple of hours yesterday, as they required a rope rescue from the cliffs near Peterson Creek Falls.

The trio was hiking near the falls yesterday afternoon; around 2:45 p.m. they got themselves into a situation they couldn't get out of and Kamloops Fire Rescue (KFR) was called in to help them out. KFR Platoon Capt. Darryl Cooper says the rope rescue team found them on the steep rocky area about halfway up the falls.

"They were all rescued, all fine," he says. "There were some minor scrapes on their hands and knees, but other than that they're all good."

He adds the KFR crew were cleaning up the ropes around 4:30 p.m. and away from the scene around 5:05 p.m.

The rescue was a fairly standard situation he says, where KFR winch down to the group. They come in at an angle to keep from kicking debris on to the group.

"We want to make sure we do everything safely," he adds. "Nothing is going to be done cavalierly."

Cooper is also reminding people to stay on the marked paths in the area's parks, even if it seems adventurous to go off.

