156606
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing woman

Search for missing woman

- | Story: 300792

The Kamloops RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in locating a missing woman.

Teneal Foard has not been heard from by her family since March 29. She frequently moves between Kamloops and Alberta, but may also be in Vancouver as well.

She is described as a 33-year-old First Nations female with blue eyes and brown or red hair, standing at 5'7" and weighing 119 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Foard's whereabouts Kamloops RCMP is urging you to contact them at 250-828-3000. You can also report a sighting or information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at kamloopscrimestoppers.ca.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

155405


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details


152096


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marty
Marty Kamloops SPCA >




Handshake and a smile

Must Watch
This dog is happy to give a handshake with his smile.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Having a hard time getting out of bed? That’s what...
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Production resuming on Avatar sequels
Showbiz
Production on James Cameron’s hotly anticipated Avatar...
Perfect timing
Galleries
These photos were taken at exactly the right moment.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157844