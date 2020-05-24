Kamloops RCMP searching for missing woman

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

The Kamloops RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in locating a missing woman.

Teneal Foard has not been heard from by her family since March 29. She frequently moves between Kamloops and Alberta, but may also be in Vancouver as well.

She is described as a 33-year-old First Nations female with blue eyes and brown or red hair, standing at 5'7" and weighing 119 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Foard's whereabouts Kamloops RCMP is urging you to contact them at 250-828-3000. You can also report a sighting or information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at kamloopscrimestoppers.ca.