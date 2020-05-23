LIVE: Brock community gathers at local church for candlelight vigil

UPDATE: Castanet is experiencing technical difficulties. Please stand by as we attempt to solve the issues.

Castanet will be live streaming tonight's Stand Together candlelight vigil for Capt. Jennifer Casey and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The event is being held in the parking lot of the Kamloops Free Methodist Church on Windbreak Street.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed into the fenced lot, and will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

Attendees have been asked to bring their own candles and lighters. The vigil runs from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.

Casey died on May 17 after her Snowbirds Tutor jet crashed on Glenview Avenue shortly after takeoff from Kamloops Airport. The plane's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital.

Casey will be going home to Halifax tomorrow; there will be a brief ceremony on the tarmac, followed by a funeral procession through the streets of Halifax. The ceremony will be live streamed on the CF Snowbirds, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces Facebook pages. It starts at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.