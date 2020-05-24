Thompson-Nicola Regional Library introduces 'library takeout'

Photo: Tereza Verenca The library in downtown Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) has introduced a new way to get your hands on books: library takeout.

The new program allows bookworms to pick up their holds from their local branch. They can place holds on any items they'd like, through the TNRL's website. (Libraries remain closed for browsing.)

When it's ready for pickup, staff will send them a notification and they can call or email their branch to make a pickup appointment. Library staff say appointments are needed in order to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

For pickup, residents are asked to call the branch when they get there.

"Follow the directions given to you by the staff member. For your safety and the safety of our staff, please follow all signage and directions," reads the TNRL's website.

If you can't make the appointment, you can designate another person to pick up your holds.

The TNRL notes all material that's returned to the library is quarantined for 72 hours before behind handled by staff.

All book drops, meanwhile, are open for returns.

For more information about the takeout program, click here.