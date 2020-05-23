156834
157532
Kamloops  

Man under Kamloops bridge taken to hospital for evaluation

Another water rescue

- | Story: 300766

Kamloops Mounties assisted BC Emergency Health Services this morning, for a report of a man under the Halston Bridge.

In a news release, Sgt. Jeff Bingley says police were at the scene around 6:10 a.m.

"The male swam to this location and was on a log boom," he writes in the release.

First responders were able to safely negotiate him into the KFR boat and he was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to Royal Inland Hospital for evaluation.

"No persons were hurt during this incident," Bingley says.

On Friday, RCMP responded to another water rescue; the incident involved a 16-year-old boy on the South Thompson River.

