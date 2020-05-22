VIDEO: Kamloops mayor shares gradual reopening plans for some facilities

Photo: YouTube Mayor Ken Christian.

The City of Kamloops will begin to gradually reopen civic facilities starting next month.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mayor Ken Christian outlines the first phase of reopening.

The city's development and engineering services building (105 Seymour St.) and Kamloops Fire Rescue Station No. 1 (1205 Summit Dr.) will be open to the public beginning June 1, by appointment only.

The civic operations centre on Concordia Way and the bylaw services centre on Mission Flats Road will be open to the public starting June 1 as well.

Meanwhile, city hall will open its doors on June 8. The first two hours of every day (from 8 to 10 a.m.) will be reserved for seniors and for people with underlying health issues.

"These facilities will be open for regular summer hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Residents are reminded to not enter any city facility if they are unwell. Anyone displaying obvious signs of flu-like symptoms may be asked to leave," the City of Kamloops says in a news release.

Doing your city business online or by phone is strongly encouraged, Christian says in the video. He notes that many city services can be paid through the city's website.

"Certainly, with (property) tax season approaching, you do have the capacity to do that through your financial institution or online," he says.

Planning is underway to reopen other city-run facilities, including rec sites.

"The province has tasked the BC Recreation and Parks Association with developing a coordinated, province-wide approach to reactivating recreation programs and services and reopening recreation facilities. This direction will inform the plan for how and when the city recreation facilities reopen," reads the release.

Christian asks residents be patient; expect longer wait times, limited service levels and more cleaning and disinfecting.