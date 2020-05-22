156606
157532
Kamloops  

VIDEO: Kamloops mayor shares gradual reopening plans for some facilities

Some city facilities to reopen

- | Story: 300732

The City of Kamloops will begin to gradually reopen civic facilities starting next month. 

In a video posted to YouTube, Mayor Ken Christian outlines the first phase of reopening. 

The city's development and engineering services building (105 Seymour St.) and Kamloops Fire Rescue Station No. 1 (1205 Summit Dr.) will be open to the public beginning June 1, by appointment only.

The civic operations centre on Concordia Way and the bylaw services centre on Mission Flats Road will be open to the public starting June 1 as well.

Meanwhile, city hall will open its doors on June 8. The first two hours of every day (from 8 to 10 a.m.) will be reserved for seniors and for people with underlying health issues.

"These facilities will be open for regular summer hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Residents are reminded to not enter any city facility if they are unwell. Anyone displaying obvious signs of flu-like symptoms may be asked to leave," the City of Kamloops says in a news release. 

Doing your city business online or by phone is strongly encouraged, Christian says in the video. He notes that many city services can be paid through the city's website. 

"Certainly, with (property) tax season approaching, you do have the capacity to do that through your financial institution or online," he says.

Planning is underway to reopen other city-run facilities, including rec sites.

"The province has tasked the BC Recreation and Parks Association with developing a coordinated, province-wide approach to reactivating recreation programs and services and reopening recreation facilities. This direction will inform the plan for how and when the city recreation facilities reopen," reads the release.

Christian asks residents be patient; expect longer wait times, limited service levels and more cleaning and disinfecting.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

155405


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4171408
3839 Sonoma Pines Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$489,900
more details
156966


157067


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marty
Marty Kamloops SPCA >


157067


TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Julia Roberts geeks out over meeting her ‘personal hero’ Dr. Anthony Fauci
Showbiz
Julia Roberts' trademark smile got even broader as she got...
Corgi explorer walks around with a flashlight in his mouth
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi explores under the bed while holding a...
Little boy just really wants a haircut
Must Watch
Jason, 4, does not approve of his hair right now and just wants a...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157553
150928