Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP are currently engaged with a man on the river

Man steals boat in Valleyview

Mounties in Kamloops are dealing with a man on the river.

In a news release, police say the male ran from police from an earlier incident, and then stole a row boat found off the dock of a riverfront home in Valleyview.

The man's state of mind remains unclear, notes the release.

"Kamloops RCMP vessel is on the water and is maintaining contact with the male, while other units are lining up on both shores of the river.  Kamloops Fire Department is also supporting police effort with their own vessel on the water in the area," says Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer.

Police aren't releasing names at this time.

"More details to follow when available," Van Laer says.

