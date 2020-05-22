Event on South Thompson River ends peacefully: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Nathan Ritchie

UPDATE: 5:23 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended without further incident this afternoon.

In their latest update, police say around 11:46 a.m. they responded to a report of a disturbance inside a home in the 2300 block of Valleyview Drive. The emotionally distraught male involved in the altercation inside the home fled from that location as police arrived at the scene, says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The teen then reportedly took a row boat from the dock of a Valleyview residence and entered out onto the waters of the South Thompson River.

"The teen was believed to be armed with an edged weapon, and was in possession of a hammer, which he allegedly used to damage the boat," O'Donaghey states in a news release.

The young man was eventually apprehended, thanks to a coordinated response from Kamloops RCMP, fire rescue crews on the water and an RCMP Air Services fixed wing aircraft. CP Police also helped in the matter.

"Our police officers positioned themselves in strategic locations along the shorelines of the river as the event unfolded, while a specially trained negotiator was called upon to assist with speaking with the young man," O'Donaghey says. "There was a significant amount of risk involved to not only the young male, but all first responders. We are thankful that no one was injured during this incident."

The teen was taken to hospital for a full assessment. The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about what transpired is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 1:42 p.m.

Mounties in Kamloops are dealing with a man on the river.

In a news release, police say the male ran from police from an earlier incident, and then stole a row boat found off the dock of a riverfront home in Valleyview.

The man's state of mind remains unclear, notes the release.

"Kamloops RCMP vessel is on the water and is maintaining contact with the male, while other units are lining up on both shores of the river. Kamloops Fire Department is also supporting police effort with their own vessel on the water in the area," says Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer.

Police aren't releasing names at this time.

"More details to follow when available," Van Laer says.