Highway 5A between Merritt and Kamloops fully reopens to traffic

Photo: Tereza Verenca The Stump Lake flood on May 5, 2020.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 5A between Merritt and Kamloops has fully reopened.

The stretch of road closed on May 4, at the north end of Stump Lake, after the lake spilled its banks.

On May 15, the highway opened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

DriveBC notes a gravel surface is in place.

"Please drive (with) care," staff say on Twitter.