Kamloops  

BC Wildlife Park announces June 1 reopening date

Wildlife park reopening soon

Good news, animal lovers!

The BC Wildlife Park says it plans to reopen on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. The facility made the decision to temporarily close on March 23, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The non-profit made the reopening announcement today (May 22), on social media.

"For the forseeable future we will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and our mid-season rates will remain in effect," staff write in a Facebook post. "When planning your visit to the BC Wildlife Park, please understand that we're working through a new 'normal' alongside our guests, and your visits will likely look a bit different than what you may be accustomed to."

Staff say they will not be offering wheelchair, stroller or wagon rentals, in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. 

The indoor galleries, meanwhile, will be open but the wildlife rangers pin program, zookeeper feed talks, animal encounters and bird of prey flight demos will not be part of the park's programming this summer. 

"At the moment, the wildlife express miniature train will not be operating and those experiences will not be available," reads the post. "The Blue Heron Café will be open for takeout orders only, and we will be limiting the number of guests in our gift shop as well."

Staff note that after careful consideration, to ensure ample space is provided maintain social distancing, no more than 1,000 people will be allowed in the park. 

"We’ve missed seeing you, and we are elated to welcome you back — see you soon!" they write.

