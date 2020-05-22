Kamloops church hosting a candlelight vigil for the Snowbirds

Photo: Pexels The 45-minute vigil is taking place Saturday night.

The Kamloops Free Methodist Church is putting on a candlelight vigil tomorrow night to honour Capt. Jennifer Casey, Capt. Richard MacDougall and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The event, called "Stand Together," will take place between 8:30 and 9:15 p.m. in the Brock church parking lot.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in, lead pastor Shelley Utz tells Castanet, and will have to abide by social distancing rules.

"We wanted to serve our (Brock) community by creating within the limitations of the current COVID-19 crisis... an opportunity to express grief and sorrow over the tragedy of the Snowbird crash, just a few blocks from our church and to speak the words of comfort and hope that we know," she says.

"There’s something powerful of being able to stand together, which is the name of the event, even though we have to physically distance and stand apart," Utz adds.

A Snowbirds jet crashed on Glenview Avenue on May 17, shortly after taking off from Kamloops Airport. Casey, the squad's public affairs officer, was killed and MacDougall was seriously injured.

Attendees are asked to bring their own candles and lighters (and a lawn chair they prefer to sit); masks and gloves are recommended, Utz says.

The 45-minute service will feature music, a dance troop and speakers. Candles will be lit at the end.

The Kamloops Free Methodist Church is located at 975 Windbreak St.

The church will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel for those who can't make it.