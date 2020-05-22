Third and Lansdowne construction part of Victoria Street West project

Photo: Brendan Kergin Construction at Lansdowne and Third.

If your commute takes you around Third Avenue and Lansdowne Street, you may have noticed heavy construction in the area.

Extreme Excavating started digging up the road on May 19; the intersection upgrades are part of the Victoria Street West Improvements Project, according to Colleen Lepik, the city's communications and engagement lead for the project.

The upgrades will improve pedestrian safety, she tells Castanet.

"The work includes the addition of a curb extension (bulb-out) on the southwest corner of the intersection," Lepik says.

Work at Third and Lansdowne is expected to wrap up on June 12. Construction will take place Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Please obey all traffic control personnel and equipment when driving or walking in the vicinity. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction zone. Motorists should expect some delays," Lepik says.

For more information about the downtown construction project, click here.