Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP investigating fire deemed suspicious

Suspicious fire investigated

RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in Kamloops on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire at 2589 Thompson Dr., and everyone got out of the building safely.

Police responded to the scene about 11 a.m., and Kamloops Fire Rescue was on scene prior to police arrival. 

Upon further inspection by fire investigators, it was determined that the fire appears to be suspicious. 

The police investigation is ongoing, says acting Sgt. Joe Bayda.

Anyone who may have more information regarding the fire is urged to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

