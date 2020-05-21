156834
156110
Kamloops  

Capt. MacDougall makes appearance outside Kamloops hospital

MacDougall greets drummers

- | Story: 300648

Recovering Snowbird Richard MacDougall stepped outside the doors of Royal Inland Hospital Thursday evening.

A number of Indigenous drummers, including the Secwepemc Child and Family Services Drumming Group, started playing outside of RIH around 6 p.m.

The drumming was a tribute to MacDougall, who's in hospital following Sunday's fatal accident in Brock. A Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashed on Glenview Avenue shortly after taking off from Kamloops Airport. Jennifer Casey, the squad's public affairs officer, was killed and MacDougall was seriously injured.

About 13 minutes into tonight's drum circle, MacDougall came out in a wheelchair. Some were caught by surprise, according to their reaction in a video posted on Facebook.

The drummers continued to play for him.

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation shared an image of a smiling MacDougall shortly after the event. 

"Thank you to our Indigenous brothers, sisters and elders for this sentimental tribute to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds," the foundation wrote on social media.

You can check out a live stream of the event (courtesy of the drumming group) below.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157108


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4129109
#307, 3115 DEMONTREUIL COURT
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$282,500
more details
157108


158115


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


158096


Marriage tweets

Galleries
Marriage is just for the laughs.
Lana Del Rey calls out Beyonce and Ariana Grande as she hits back at critics accusing her of ‘glamourising abuse’
Music
Lana Del Rey has called out her critics in a lengthy note on...
Girl gets into mom’s lipstick
Must Watch
Little girl gets into Mom’s lipstick.
’90’s Models: Then and now
Galleries
Check out these absolute rockets, then and now!
CBC reporter interrupted by cat
Must Watch
Watch CBC Montreal reporter Alex Leduc try to get through...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156832