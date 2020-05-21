Capt. MacDougall makes appearance outside Kamloops hospital

Photo: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation/Facebook

Recovering Snowbird Richard MacDougall stepped outside the doors of Royal Inland Hospital Thursday evening.

A number of Indigenous drummers, including the Secwepemc Child and Family Services Drumming Group, started playing outside of RIH around 6 p.m.

The drumming was a tribute to MacDougall, who's in hospital following Sunday's fatal accident in Brock. A Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashed on Glenview Avenue shortly after taking off from Kamloops Airport. Jennifer Casey, the squad's public affairs officer, was killed and MacDougall was seriously injured.

About 13 minutes into tonight's drum circle, MacDougall came out in a wheelchair. Some were caught by surprise, according to their reaction in a video posted on Facebook.

The drummers continued to play for him.

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation shared an image of a smiling MacDougall shortly after the event.

"Thank you to our Indigenous brothers, sisters and elders for this sentimental tribute to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds," the foundation wrote on social media.

You can check out a live stream of the event (courtesy of the drumming group) below.