PHOTOS: Kamloops comes together for special Snowbirds ceremony

Castanet reporter Brendan Kergin attended today's mini Remembrance Day ceremony at Kamloops Airport, in honour of Capt. Jennifer Casey, Capt. Richard MacDougall and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Above is a small photo gallery of the event, which was organized by the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and 886 Wing (Overlander) RCAF Association.

"I, personally, think it went well," Craig Thomson, past Kamloops Legion president, says of somber occasion. "There were lot of people who weren't here who would have liked to be here, but the social distancing issue scared a lot of people off. As far as a relatively quick event put together... I'm happy with it."

The ceremony was live streamed by the legion. Thomson says at one point, over 1,000 people were watching, including some folks in Europe.

"That also shows you what the Snowbirds mean to people in Canada and around the world as well."

Thomson adds the community is "devastated" by Sunday's fatal tragedy that claimed the life of Casey and seriously injured MacDougall.

"To have this happen in our community is something that is really, really difficult for people. People love the Snowbirds. The Snowbirds are a Canadian icon and to see something happen to the Snowbirds, particularly right here in Kamloops... it's going to be a long time before people ever forget that."