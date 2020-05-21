156606
156110
Kamloops  

PHOTOS: Kamloops comes together for special Snowbirds ceremony

Gallery: Tribute for fallen hero

- | Story: 300606

Castanet reporter Brendan Kergin attended today's mini Remembrance Day ceremony at Kamloops Airport, in honour of Capt. Jennifer Casey, Capt. Richard MacDougall and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Above is a small photo gallery of the event, which was organized by the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and 886 Wing (Overlander) RCAF Association.

"I, personally, think it went well," Craig Thomson, past Kamloops Legion president, says of somber occasion. "There were lot of people who weren't here who would have liked to be here, but the social distancing issue scared a lot of people off. As far as a relatively quick event put together... I'm happy with it."

The ceremony was live streamed by the legion. Thomson says at one point, over 1,000 people were watching, including some folks in Europe.

"That also shows you what the Snowbirds mean to people in Canada and around the world as well."

Thomson adds the community is "devastated" by Sunday's fatal tragedy that claimed the life of Casey and seriously injured MacDougall.

"To have this happen in our community is something that is really, really difficult for people. People love the Snowbirds. The Snowbirds are a Canadian icon and to see something happen to the Snowbirds, particularly right here in Kamloops... it's going to be a long time before people ever forget that."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

156966


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details


157807


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


155453


Marriage tweets

Galleries
Marriage is just for the laughs.
Lana Del Rey calls out Beyonce and Ariana Grande as she hits back at critics accusing her of ‘glamourising abuse’
Music
Lana Del Rey has called out her critics in a lengthy note on...
Girl gets into mom’s lipstick
Must Watch
Little girl gets into Mom’s lipstick.
’90’s Models: Then and now
Galleries
Check out these absolute rockets, then and now!
CBC reporter interrupted by cat
Must Watch
Watch CBC Montreal reporter Alex Leduc try to get through...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259