156834
157814
Kamloops  

VIDEO: Operation Inspiration was the 'brainchild' of Capt. Jenn Casey

Cross-country tour Jenn's idea

- | Story: 300594

The idea to do a Snowbirds cross-country tour — to lift the spirits of Canadians during COVID-19 — came from the late Capt. Jennifer Casey. 

Padre Steven Filyk with the Rocky Mountain Rangers shared that bit of information during Thursday's Snowbirds tribute at the Kamloops Airport.

"I was talking with the (executive officer) of the Snowbirds the other night and he told me that Operation Inspiration was the idea, the brainchild of Capt. Casey. It was her idea to fly across the country to salute the care workers, to unite us during this very difficult time," Filyk told the crowd.

"It is a tragic situation, what has happened, what has unfolded. But there is a glimmer of beauty in it. She fulfilled her mission both in her life and in her death, as you can witness us gathering here," he added.

The 30-minute ceremony, organized by the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and 886 Wing (Overlander) RCAF Association, featured a moment of silence, "The Last Post," speeches and a laying of three wreaths. 

Mayor Ken Christian talked about the "tremendous response" from Kamloops following Sunday's fatal plane crash in Brock, when Casey's and Capt. Richard MacDougall's jet went down shortly after takeoff. He praised all the first responders, including dispatch members, who were dealt "an unprecedented call volume."

The mayor said when the time is right, the City of Kamloops will create a Snowbirds memorial. One idea that has surfaced is renaming Airport Road, and calling it Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way. A petition to city hall has garnered more than 30,000 signatures.

"We're still in shock over the cruel irony of Operation Inspiration," Christian said. "And the near-miss that we had in the community of Brocklehurst, and we're processing that tragedy, but we, the citizens of Kamloops, stand with the residents of Nova Scotia in terms of our acknowledgment of this incident and our deepest sympathies and regrets to the family of Capt. Casey."

"And to the Snowbird family, the inspiration is not lost."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157053


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details


157530


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


152912


’90’s Models: Then and now

Galleries
Check out these absolute rockets, then and now!
CBC reporter interrupted by cat
Must Watch
Watch CBC Montreal reporter Alex Leduc try to get through...
Lori Loughlin and husband plead guilty to college admissions charges
Showbiz
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband have agreed to plead guilty...
Interesting charts
Galleries
If you aren’t already, you might want to view this gallery...
Interesting charts (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156832
150928