Low-lying properties near Bonaparte River under an evacuation alert

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Village of Cache Creek has issued an evacuation alert for all areas adjacent to the Bonaparte River, which is experiencing increased water levels.

The alert also covers those who are at risk of losing their only access route due to potential flooding of the Bonaparte River.

Anyone who falls under the alert should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation," reads the online bulletin. "However, you may receive limited notices due to changing conditions."