156834
Kamloops  

Snowbirds tribute event no longer a public event: Kamloops Legion

Casey tribute not public

- | Story: 300527

The organizers of tomorrow's tribute ceremony at Kamloops Airport have decided to close the event to the public over concerns of a possible mass gathering.

The event was announced earlier this week, to honour fallen Snowbird Capt. Jennifer Casey and Capt. Richard MacDougall, who's recovering in hospital after Sunday's plane crash in Brock. Initially, members of the public were invited to attend and were advised to social distance.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion says it's now keeping its list of presenters and speakers to a maximum of 50 and "physical distancing will be strictly maintained."

The local legion has arranged for a videographer to live stream the entire ceremony, which will consist of a wreath laying, a moment of silence and "The Last Post."

"We want to ensure the Kamloops community that we appreciate that this is a difficult time for everyone, and that we all share the heartbreak. Our tribute ceremony offers everyone a moment to pause, listen to the words of remembrance, hear the bugle and piper, and remember in our own way," the release says.

"We sincerely hope that everyone takes a moment to reflect and remember safely in their homes or work environments."

To watch the live stream, head on over to the legion's Facebook page just before 11 a.m., or tune into Castanet. We'll be carrying it live too.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4145904
16 6711 Highway 97 s
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$149,900
more details
157348


155452


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


157308


That’s annoying

Galleries
We can’t quite put our finger on why these images are so irritating….  
That’s annoying (2)
Galleries
Parrot imitates door stopper
Must Watch
Silly parrot finds a new toy.
Joe Rogan signs $100 million podcast deal with Spotify
Showbiz
Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive...
Weird Wednesday- May 20, 2020
Galleries
A very weird gallery for your enjoyment.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220