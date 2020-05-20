Snowbirds tribute event no longer a public event: Kamloops Legion

Photo: Tereza Verenca

The organizers of tomorrow's tribute ceremony at Kamloops Airport have decided to close the event to the public over concerns of a possible mass gathering.

The event was announced earlier this week, to honour fallen Snowbird Capt. Jennifer Casey and Capt. Richard MacDougall, who's recovering in hospital after Sunday's plane crash in Brock. Initially, members of the public were invited to attend and were advised to social distance.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion says it's now keeping its list of presenters and speakers to a maximum of 50 and "physical distancing will be strictly maintained."

The local legion has arranged for a videographer to live stream the entire ceremony, which will consist of a wreath laying, a moment of silence and "The Last Post."

"We want to ensure the Kamloops community that we appreciate that this is a difficult time for everyone, and that we all share the heartbreak. Our tribute ceremony offers everyone a moment to pause, listen to the words of remembrance, hear the bugle and piper, and remember in our own way," the release says.

"We sincerely hope that everyone takes a moment to reflect and remember safely in their homes or work environments."

To watch the live stream, head on over to the legion's Facebook page just before 11 a.m., or tune into Castanet. We'll be carrying it live too.