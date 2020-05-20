Kamloops car enthusiasts joining to honour Snowbirds with parade

Photo: Brendan Kergin Part of the memorial to Capt. Jenn Casey.

In honour of Capt. Jenn Casey and the Snowbirds, the Kamloops Car Scene group is holding a parade tomorrow (May 21).

After Sunday's tragic Snowbird crash, organizer Stephanie Moniuk says the group was looking for something to do, and decided on a parade. The event will double as a fundraiser, with any money going to Casey's family via GoFundMe.

"We all talked about it beforehand," she says. "We wanted to get something together."

Moniuk notes that while it's something they can do together, it also follows social distancing guidelines.

The parade itself will travel from the North Shore A&W parking lot, up Eighth Street to Ord Road, then on to Tranquille Road and to Airport Road. Moniuk says they'll stop at the roundabout with the standing CF-5 training jet to lay some tea lights.

From there they'll continue on to Aviation Way, where they'll stop to add their own flags and other items to the growing memorial along the fence. With more than 50 cars confirmed, she hopes they'll bridge any gaps in the fence.

Moniuk has invited the Snowbirds out to watch the parade, but isn't sure if they'll show.

Participants in the parade will be driving all types of cars and trucks, she says, from hot rods to imports. She notes that if people do want to watch them go by, Ord Road or Airport Road would probably work best.

The participants, which includes the Pharaoh Car Club and others, will be gathering at the North Shore A&W around 6:45 p.m. The parade will start around 7:20 p.m.