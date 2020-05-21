Petition started for Kamloops graduation ceremony

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Nearly 800 people have signed a petition to School District 73, urging them to allow a "proper" graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

The person who started the petition, Change.org user Tayler Primus, says in the write-up that a virtual grad is "no where close to the special moment."

"When you graduate, you want to do so with your entire class and friends that you may not see ever again," she writes. "Friends are moving onto their next chapter in life and deserve a proper goodbye to everyone who helped them grow. We spend 12 years in school making connections with people, so it only makes sense to have a proper goodbye."

Graduation ceremonies have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

In the write-up, she adds that there may be better ideas than a virtual graduation ceremony, citing farmers markets and stores.

"So why not graduation but distancing style? Or even being patient and waiting to have a proper ceremony," Primus writes.

As of publication time, the petition had 788 digital signatures.