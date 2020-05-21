156834
Kamloops  

Petition started for Kamloops graduation ceremony

Students petition for grad

- | Story: 300515

Nearly 800 people have signed a petition to School District 73, urging them to allow a "proper" graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

The person who started the petition, Change.org user Tayler Primus, says in the write-up that a virtual grad is "no where close to the special moment."

"When you graduate, you want to do so with your entire class and friends that you may not see ever again," she writes. "Friends are moving onto their next chapter in life and deserve a proper goodbye to everyone who helped them grow. We spend 12 years in school making connections with people, so it only makes sense to have a proper goodbye."

Graduation ceremonies have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

In the write-up, she adds that there may be better ideas than a virtual graduation ceremony, citing farmers markets and stores.

"So why not graduation but distancing style? Or even being patient and waiting to have a proper ceremony," Primus writes.

As of publication time, the petition had 788 digital signatures.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157105


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4093278
#1405-1588 Ellis Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$290,000
more details
157053


157869


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


155454


Bad Boys For Life tops U.K.’s Official Film Chart

Showbiz
Bad Boys For Life has debuted at the top of the U.K.’s Official Film Chart, beating Onward and Little Women in the process.
That’s annoying
Galleries
We can’t quite put our finger on why these images are so...
That’s annoying (2)
Galleries
Parrot imitates door stopper
Must Watch
Silly parrot finds a new toy.
Joe Rogan signs $100 million podcast deal with Spotify
Showbiz
Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156832