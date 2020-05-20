Military staff at site of Snowbird crash appreciate Brock 'neighbours'

Photo: Brendan Kergin Military personnel at Glenview Avenue and Scheiner Street.

During a time of tragedy, Brocklehurst residents have welcomed visiting military personnel to their neighbourhood with open arms.

Public affairs officer Lt. Alexandra Hejduk says her unit (19 Wing Comox), and others who are participating in the Snowbird recovery effort and investigation into the crash, have been welcomed to the suburban community surrounding the site. The 1 Military Police Regiment from Edmonton is also on scene, and there's been support from Joint Task Force-Pacific and the local Rocky Mountain Rangers.

"We're appreciative of the enormous support in the community, all the way from the memorial that's been set up at the airport to just here in the local Brock community," Hejduk tells Castanet.

Got a chance to speak with Dan McDonald, a very close friend of Capt. Jenn Casey, today. He drove from Calgary to #Kamloops yesterday to pay his respects. He hung a few photos and the NS flag. He also left a little pot of wild flowers, at the request of Jenn’s mom. pic.twitter.com/uYyujhkqYH — Tereza Verenca (@tverenca) May 20, 2020

She calls the interaction and support beautiful and overwhelming, as people drive by and wave, say thank you and offer food and hydration.

"The immediate neighbours have fed us for the last two days," Hejduk says. "They've given us supper; there was lasagna on Monday and yesterday they came together and gave us a barbecue."

"One of the neighbours, her and her son baked cookies for us and brought vitamin water for us so we could stay hydrated," she adds. "We really appreciate that."

In Hejduk's three years in the military, she says she's never heard of a community outpouring and outreach like what's happening in Brock.

"We've never experienced such kindness from a community."

Hejduk also notes that after the fire at Parkcrest Elementary School last year, the community had recently gone through a tragedy.

"It's absolutely wonderful; they've had multiple tragedies, they're grieving already and to have this (outreach) is wonderful," she says.

She notes while there has been support from the community in general, some neighbours have been especially helpful.

"If I can, I'd like to especially thank Don and Michelle, and Chris and Cheryl and Joanne," she says. "There's other neighbours who's names I don't know. They've been wonderful in helping us with this."

The messages of support are getting back to the Snowbirds, Hejduk says. As of this afternoon, they were still in Kamloops, grieving over the loss of Capt. Jenn Casey and concerned about fellow member Capt. Richard MacDougall, who's still in hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

"I share these snippets of kindness that I've been given, these little stories between the memorial," she says. "And just make sure they're aware of what's going on and how much the community cares for them and their loss and is grieving with them."

She tells Castanet that there's an effort to get the group back to Moose Jaw, but isn't sure when they'll leave.

When they do, they'll be leaving their planes behind. Hejduk says the Snowbirds' jets have been grounded until they've learned more about the cause of Sunday's accident.