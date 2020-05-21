We're live streaming the Snowbirds tribute ceremony at YKA

Photo: Tereza Verenca Part of the memorial fence at YKA.

Castanet will be carrying today's tribute ceremony at Kamloops Airport live.

The event, which will honour the late Capt. Jennifer Casey and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, is being put on by the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and 886 Wing (Overlander) RCAF Association.

It was originally open to the public, but on Wednesday, organizers made it a private event over concerns of a mass gathering.

UPDATE: Tomorrow’s tribute ceremony at YKA for Capt. Jenn Casey and the #Snowbirds is NOT a public event. #Kamloops legion says this follows concerns of a possible mass gathering. Legion will be live streaming the event on its Facebook page. @CastanetKam will carry it live too. — Tereza Verenca (@tverenca) May 20, 2020

The mini Remembrance Day ceremony will feature a laying of the wreaths, "The Last Post," speeches by local dignitaries and a moment of silence.

The Snowbirds' public affairs officer died on Sunday, May 17, when the jet she was in crashed in the Brocklehurst neighbourhood in Kamloops. The plane's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital.

"It’s in our mandate to remember our veterans and to honour our veterans. We hope by having a bit of tribute, we will be honouring not only Cpt. (Jennifer) Casey but telling Cpt. (Richard) MacDougall that we care as well as showing the Snowbirds team in general that this community cares and the vets of this community care and are thinking about them in this terrible time," Craig Thomson, legion president, told Castanet earlier this week.

The ceremony will start around 11 a.m. The live stream will be available in this story or on the legion's Facebook page.