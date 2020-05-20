Close friend of Capt. Jenn Casey drives to Kamloops to pay respects

Photo: Tereza Verenca Dan McDonald, a very close friend of Jennifer Casey, placed the Nova Scotia flag, a few pictures and some wild flowers at the memorial fence at YKA.

Dan McDonald has a vault of memories to pull from when asked about his best friend and fallen Snowbird Jennifer Casey.

The Snowbirds' public affairs officer died on Sunday, May 17, when the jet she was in crashed in the Brocklehurst neighbourhood in Kamloops. The plane's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital.

McDonald and Casey were roommates for a year in 2006, when they were both university students in Halifax. Casey attended the University of King's College and McDonald went to St. Mary's.

"We were instant friends and we’ve been very close friends for the last 14 years, although we’ve lived in different parts of the country. Whenever we were in the same city, we’d always make a point to get together with whatever friends we could find at the time," McDonald tells Castanet.

The Calgary resident made the drive to Kamloops Tuesday; he hung out with the Snowbirds team that evening and shared a number of stories about his dear friend. On Wednesday, McDonald made his way to the memorial near Kamloops Airport and hung the Nova Scotia flag and a few photos on the fence. At the request of Casey's mother, he also left a pot of wild flowers.

"She was such an amazing person," McDonald says of Casey. "Most of my memories of Jenn are of our themed parties back in the day, and watching many hockey games together. She was a huge fan of the Montreal Canadiens, a huge supporter of Hockey Canada, and we had the opportunity to go to Sweden together to watch the '07 World Juniors. That’s still an amazing memory and one that always came up in conversation, even to this day."

Photo: Tereza Verenca Dan McDonald, Jennifer Casey and friends at the '07 World Juniors in Sweden.

Another one of McDonald's fondest memories is from their university years; there was an election going on at the time and one of the candidates decided to plant an election sign on their lawn.

"Jenn was very into politics and very sharp witted and didn’t appreciate the fact we weren't consulted on this," McDonald says with a laugh. "The sign was four-by-six feet and that happens to be the size of an NHL regulation net. So Jenn being the artistic one that she is, traced a goaltender line on the back of the sign. We cut it out and strapped it into the back of a hockey net, for road hockey."

They took their shenanigans one step further and spray painted and taped their Halifax street with goal lines and a crease.

"We came across a construction barricade... Jenn would make a very nicely worded and artistic sign to say, 'street closed for road hockey tonight at 7 p.m.' and... we’d play road hockey with the community kids and with our friend group. I think that’s the most Canadian thing anyone could do, and that was Jenn. She was really your all Canadian girl. She was really proud of her country and where she came from," McDonald explains, adding Casey was the first to brag about her roots or the celebrities who came out of Nova Scotia.

Looking at the long fence of flowers, flags and messages of hope, McDonald gets emotional.

"The people of Kamloops have been so supportive of us, of her family, of the Snowbirds team and their unfortunate extended stay in your community," he says.

McDonald took some time and walked the fence line; he FaceTime with Morgan, another close friend of Casey's, and showed her the outpouring of tributes.

"(Jenn) would have got a kick out of this. We’ve been here maybe an hour or so, and just to be able to talk to some of the people who are here, to see kids posting their artwork, it’s very touching," he says. "There’s a hockey stick with a Canadian flag in it. I think that’s maybe the most Jenn thing."