RCMP investigating 'act of vandalism' on Trans Mountain vehicle

Photo: Merritt RCMP What's left of the truck Click here to view gallery Photo: Merritt RCMP Photo: MErritt RCMP

Merritt RCMP is investigating after vandalism, theft and a suspicious fire at a Trans Mountain Expansion Project site.

Police are looking into two incidents at the site, both targeting a blue Peterbilt rope truck, according to a press release. The truck was the target of vandalism and fuel theft over the long weekend.

The same truck was totally destroyed in a blaze Tuesday morning, May 19.

"The fire scene had been secured by Merritt RCMP for a full examination completed by forensic specialists and fire investigators with the RCMP Southeast District General Investigation Section," says Cpl. Jessey O'Donaghey in a press release.

He adds that it's unclear if what happened included crimes of opportunity or were targeted. The pipeline expansion has been controversial in B.C. over the past several years.

RCMP are currently looking for more information, including any dashcam footage that shows the area of Highway 5A and Tillery Road near Merrit between the evening of May 18 and the morning of May 19.

O'Donaghey says police are also looking to speak to campers who were in the area.

"RCMP has since learned that there were individuals camping over the weekend in the immediate area of the impacted vehicle. GIS investigators are seeking to identify those campers, as they may hold key information," he says in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.