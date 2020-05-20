Kamloops politicians meet with military reps in wake of Snowbird crash

Photo: City of Kamloops From left to right: Kamloops MP, Cathy McLeod; Mayor Ken Christian; Minister of National Defence, Minister Harjit Sajjan; Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), Lieutenant General Al Meinzinger; and Chief Warrant Officer of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Chief Warrant Officer J. R. D. Gaudreault.

Mayor Ken Christian met with military staff at city hall Tuesday afternoon, following Sunday's Snowbird tragedy in Brock.

Cpt. Jennifer Casey was killed Sunday, May 17, when the jet she was in crashed into a Glenview Avenue home just seconds after taking off from Kamloops Airport. The plane's pilot, Cpt. Richard MacDougall, was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In attendance at city hall was Harjit Sajjan, the Minister of National Defence; the Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger; the Chief Warrant Officer of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Chief Warrant Officer J. R. D. Gaudreault; and Kamloops MP, Cathy McLeod. They were joined by several members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, whose headquarters are in Kamloops.

"Minister Sajjan and General Meinzinger expressed sincere appreciation for the first responders at Sunday's plane crash, and for the members of the community who have come out to pay their respects and show support," Christian says in a news release.

"They were especially moved by the stories and respects paid by nearby residents, the video of the drum circle, and the growing community tribute along the airport fencing, which is covered in Canadian flags, flowers and written tributes. They have requested that Kamloops send some of these tributes on the fence to the squadron's base in Moose Jaw so they can be appreciated by the Snowbirds team," he adds.

Christian is reminding residents who need emotional support to call the RCMP's victim services line (250-828-3223) or Victim Link at 1-800-563-0808 (VictimLinkBC.ca).

"These are extremely challenging times and our community has been rocked to the core. We are all still processing this tragedy," Christian says.