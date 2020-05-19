Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in Kamloops for Snowbirds memorial

Photo: Harjit Sajjan/Twitter Minister of Nation Defence Harjit Sajjan and members of the Snowbirds visit the memorial dedicated to Capt. Jenn Casey and the Snowbirds.

Federal Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan was in Kamloops today to visit with members of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and visit the memorial growing at the airport.

Sajjan arrived this afternoon and spent time on the tarmac at Kamloops Airport with the Snowbirds. He and members of the military jet precision performance squad visited the fence along the airport property where a memorial has begun in honour of Capt. Jenn Casey who died in Sunday's crash in nearby Brocklehurst.

At least 200 metres of fencing is now covered in tributes to Casey, the Snowbirds and pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall (who is recovering from injuries sustained in the crash).

In a Tweet this afternoon, Sajjan says it's time for Canadians to support the Snowbirds, who's role is to create pride and provide inspiration to Canadians.