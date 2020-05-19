156938
Kamloops  

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in Kamloops for Snowbirds memorial

Defence minister visits

- | Story: 300416

Federal Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan was in Kamloops today to visit with members of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and visit the memorial growing at the airport.

Sajjan arrived this afternoon and spent time on the tarmac at Kamloops Airport with the Snowbirds. He and members of the military jet precision performance squad visited the fence along the airport property where a memorial has begun in honour of Capt. Jenn Casey who died in Sunday's crash in nearby Brocklehurst.

At least 200 metres of fencing is now covered in tributes to Casey, the Snowbirds and pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall (who is recovering from injuries sustained in the crash).

In a Tweet this afternoon, Sajjan says it's time for Canadians to support the Snowbirds, who's role is to create pride and provide inspiration to Canadians.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
3845452
558 Relkey Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,000
more details
157105




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


157825


Man caves

Galleries
Check out these amazing man caves.
Man caves (2)
Galleries
This dog can play volleyball all by himself
Must Watch
Volleyball is the favorite pastime for this Aussie Shepherd.
Perfection is possible
Galleries
These photos are absolutely perfect.
Perfection is possible (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259