Highway 5A reopens at site of flooding by Stump Lake

Photo: Tereza Verenca

Highway 5A has opened to single-lane, alternating traffic between Kamloops and Merritt, near Stump Lake.

A temporary gravel surface is in place, and a 50% legal axle load restriction in place, DriveBC reports.

Repairs are underway to elevate a stretch of road at the north end of the lake that has been impacted by flooding, between the Okanagan Connector and Hillside Way.

The road has flooded the last three years.

Work on a permanent fix is planned for 2021, subject to future budget approval.

The route had been shut down since May 4 after the lake level climbed, submerging the roadway.