ANAVETS 290 hold ceremony at Kamloops Airport for Snowbirds

Photo: Brendan Kergin Anavets lay a wreath in honour of Capt. Jenn Casey.

Kamloops Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) 290 members held a wreath laying ceremony today at the Kamloops Airport to honour Capt. Jenn Casey, who died in Sunday's Snowbird crash.

"It was just us showing our feelings; not just the Army, Navy and Air Force veterans, but for all of Kamloops," says past Dominion President of ANAVETS Canada Gordon Marsh. "To honour the Snowbirds, especially Capt. Casey and all the other pilots that have gone in the past 50 years of their history."

The ceremony, which included a piper and colour party, took place at the airport's roundabout, where a CF5 training jet stands, emblazoned with a moose in honour of Second World War Wing Commander John "Moose" Fulton, who was from Kamloops.

"We're gravely and deeply saddened by what happened," Marsh says. "It hurts us deeply and we feel the loss along with the families of the stricken and fallen."

The event was held on short notice, as ANAVETS 290 members were preparing to reopen their club on the North Shore and decided to hold the ceremony to honour Capt. Casey.