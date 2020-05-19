157871
Kamloops  

Air force investigators at scene of crashed Snowbird indefinitely

Investigators, wreck remain

Investigators will remain in Kamloops as long as they need to be, according to a Canadian forces public affairs officer.

Lt. Alexandra Hejduk with the 19 Wing Comox says the personnel with the flight safety investigation underway into Sunday's tragic crash will stay while a thorough investigation takes place. As each investigation is independent due to the circumstances around the incident, she adds that means there's no timeline for wrapping up in Kamloops.

"They have to find out what happened so that it doesn't happen again," she says.

The wreckage from Sunday's crash, which claimed the life of the Snowbirds public affairs officer Capt. Jenn Casey, remains at the scene near the intersection of Glenview Avenue and Schreiner Street, according to Hejduk, as investigators look into the cause of the crash.

She described it as akin to a police investigation, which can take time.

