Kamloops  

Kamloops legion holding Snowbirds tribute ceremony at YKA today

Legion ceremony for Casey

The Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and 886 Wing (Overlander) RCAF Association will be gathering at Kamloops Airport shortly to hold a special ceremony for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the group will lay a couple of wreaths, play "The Last Post" and have brief speeches by local dignitaries, including Dr. Wendy McKenzie, president of 886 Wing (Overlander), MP Cathy McLeod, Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian and MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar.

"It’s in our mandate to remember our veterans and to honour our veterans. We hope by having a bit of tribute, we will be honouring not only Cpt. (Jennifer) Casey but telling Cpt. (Richard) MacDougall that we care as well as showing the Snowbirds team in general that this community cares and the vets of this community care and are thinking about them in this terrible time," Craig Thomson, past legion president, tells Castanet. 

The ceremony will be held at the roundabout on Airport Road. Members of the public are welcomed to attend. Castanet will be there as well and will bring our readers the latest.

