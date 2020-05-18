Petition to rename road after Snowbird Jenn Casey launched

Photo: Contributed

Someone has started an online petition to rename Airport Road in Kamloops in memory of fallen Snowbird Jennifer Casey.

Casey was killed Sunday, May 17, when the jet she was in crashed into a Glenview Avenue home just seconds after taking off from Kamloops Airport. The plane's pilot, Cpt. Richard MacDougall, was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Change.org user G Briglio is petitioning city council, and asking the YKA stretch of road be renamed Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way.

"I live in Kamloops and this tragedy has touched all of us. Would be proud to have our city honour this amazing lady," writes Marilynn St Jean.

"This would be a beautiful and fitting tribute to Cpt. Casey and the entire Snowbird fleet. It's the least we can do to honour her memory here in Kamloops," Peggy Knaak says of her reason for signing.

The petition has garnered 365 signatures so far. It went public around 11 a.m. today (May 18).

To sign, click here.