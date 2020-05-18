158122
Kamloops  

Snowbird crash: Kamloops school district has resources for parents

SD 73 providing trauma help

- | Story: 300293

School District 73 is urging parents to pay close attention to their children now more than ever, following Sunday's fatal Snowbird crash in Kamloops.

Vassy Mochikas, the district's safer schools together coordinator, says guides have been posted online for parents, and teachers and school staff are available to talk.

On top of yesterday's very visible accident, she points out it occurred in part of Parkcrest Elementary's catchment area; the Brock school burned down last fall.

"We're especially prepared and anticipating those families might need to reach out," Mochikas tells Castanet.

The event also happened while school is still out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding additional hurdles, she says.

"In a regular session, we'd have students in front of us," Mochikas says. "That becomes more on the parents."

Teachers are available if need be, she says, encouraging parents to email or pick up the phone. If a teacher is unavailable, Mochikas says principals returning to schools tomorrow after the long weekend are aware of what resources are in place for students.

"We want to support any family, and student that needs it, so we really need that communication piece to be there."

Additional resources are on the school district's website and Facebook page, including past video sessions on subjects like resiliency and guides adapted from the North American Centre for Threat Assessment and Trauma Response.

"These docs are really strategies for parents to use to respond," Mochikas says.

She adds there are a few central things parents should be focusing on right now.

"The main takeaways are to listen and pay attention," she says. "Parents should be looking for clues and changes in behaviour."

Answering questions honestly, maintaining routines and getting outside are all essential at this time, Mochikas says, referencing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's advice about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecting with children is also important, and making sure a connection with teachers is also there is crucial too, she says.

"I think it's helpful to remind our children these events are rare. We should spend some extra time with them."

A parent's or caregiver's own behavior is also important, she notes, and being a model of calmness while around children gives them a reference for how to react.

"It's important, as adults, we're aware of our thoughts, feelings and reactions," Mochikas says.

Along with that, she says it's also important children understand people react differently and that can be OK. At the same time, identifying and encouraging positive coping strategies will help.

Finally, she notes children process the news differently than adults, and it's important to monitor what images and conversations they're observing.

"It might be natural to keep replaying those (videos of the crash), but if an adult can handle doing that, it doesn't necessarily mean children can," she says. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4145904
16 6711 Highway 97 s
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$159,900
more details


153486


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


157807


Bad designs

Galleries
These designs could be MUCH, much better.
John Krasinski taking a break from Some Good News show
Showbiz
John Krasinski had some bad news for fans on Sunday, as he...
Bulldog reacts to owner who said no
Must Watch
Reuben the Bulldog’s family was told when they got him that...
Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020
Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness.
Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220