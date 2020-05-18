Snowbird crash: Kamloops school district has resources for parents

Photo: Brendan Kergin A memorial at the Kamloops Airport for the Snowbirds.

School District 73 is urging parents to pay close attention to their children now more than ever, following Sunday's fatal Snowbird crash in Kamloops.

Vassy Mochikas, the district's safer schools together coordinator, says guides have been posted online for parents, and teachers and school staff are available to talk.

On top of yesterday's very visible accident, she points out it occurred in part of Parkcrest Elementary's catchment area; the Brock school burned down last fall.

"We're especially prepared and anticipating those families might need to reach out," Mochikas tells Castanet.

The event also happened while school is still out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding additional hurdles, she says.

"In a regular session, we'd have students in front of us," Mochikas says. "That becomes more on the parents."

Teachers are available if need be, she says, encouraging parents to email or pick up the phone. If a teacher is unavailable, Mochikas says principals returning to schools tomorrow after the long weekend are aware of what resources are in place for students.

"We want to support any family, and student that needs it, so we really need that communication piece to be there."

Additional resources are on the school district's website and Facebook page, including past video sessions on subjects like resiliency and guides adapted from the North American Centre for Threat Assessment and Trauma Response.

"These docs are really strategies for parents to use to respond," Mochikas says.

She adds there are a few central things parents should be focusing on right now.

"The main takeaways are to listen and pay attention," she says. "Parents should be looking for clues and changes in behaviour."

Answering questions honestly, maintaining routines and getting outside are all essential at this time, Mochikas says, referencing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's advice about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecting with children is also important, and making sure a connection with teachers is also there is crucial too, she says.

"I think it's helpful to remind our children these events are rare. We should spend some extra time with them."

A parent's or caregiver's own behavior is also important, she notes, and being a model of calmness while around children gives them a reference for how to react.

"It's important, as adults, we're aware of our thoughts, feelings and reactions," Mochikas says.

Along with that, she says it's also important children understand people react differently and that can be OK. At the same time, identifying and encouraging positive coping strategies will help.

Finally, she notes children process the news differently than adults, and it's important to monitor what images and conversations they're observing.

"It might be natural to keep replaying those (videos of the crash), but if an adult can handle doing that, it doesn't necessarily mean children can," she says.