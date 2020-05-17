Military team en route to Kamloops to investigate Snowbird crash

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian says the military has informed the city that an investigation team is on its way.

"They will be here shortly," Christian said. "In the meantime, the birds are grounded here in Kamloops and we have extended everything that the City of Kamloops and Kamloops Airport can do for the Snowbirds team while they are here."

He noted the crash site will be closed off until military personnel conduct their investigation.

Five or six homes in the vicinity of the crash site will be serviced by the city's emergency support services, he says.

Christian says he spoke with the prime minister's office earlier today, and also had a call from national Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

The mayor thanked first responders. During his press briefing, he also took a moment to talk directly to Brock residents.

"This has been a very startling and shocking incident in your neighbourhood and it comes on the heels of yesterday, and yesterday was inspirational in Kamloops because Operation Inspiration performed," he said. "They were widely received and welcomed by the citizens of Kamloops.

"And so this accident today really shakes us to our core, but we will respond to it in every way we can."

Earlier today, the Royal Canadian Air Force confirmed one of its Snowbird members died in the crash. Another individual sustained serious injuries.

Castanet sources have identified the victim as Capt. Jennifer Casey.

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

The City of Kamloops has scheduled a media briefing to talk about today's Snowbird crash in Brocklehurst.

Mayor Ken Christian and fire chief Mike Adams will be at city hall to discuss the incident.

Castanet will carry the event live and will update this story.

Just moments ago, the Royal Canadian Air Force confirmed on social media that one of its Snowbird members has died and one has sustained serious injuries