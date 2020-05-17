Gallery: Snowbird crashes into Kamloops neighbourhood

Photo: Ryan Armand
Photo: Ryan Armand Photo: Ryan Armand Photo: Ryan Armand Photo: Ryan Armand Photo: Brendan Kergin Photo: Contributed Photo: Brendan Kergin Photo: Brendan Kergin Photo: Ryan Armand Photo: Ryan Armand
A Canadian Air Force Snowbird has crashed shortly after leaving the Kamloops Airport.
Video posted to social media shows two occupants of the airplane eject before the plane hits the ground, but their condition is unknown. This is a gallery of the crash scene at 2425 Glenview Avenue in Kamloops, just a few blocks from the airport.
Send your pictures and video to [email protected]