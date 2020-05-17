156938
157814
Kamloops  

Gallery: Snowbird crashes into Kamloops neighbourhood

Pics: Snowbird crash scene

- | Story: 300256

A Canadian Air Force Snowbird has crashed shortly after leaving the Kamloops Airport. 

Video posted to social media shows two occupants of the airplane eject before the plane hits the ground, but their condition is unknown. This is a gallery of the crash scene at 2425 Glenview Avenue in Kamloops, just a few blocks from the airport.

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157105


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
3793339
132-4354 Hwy 3
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$169,500
more details


156223


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


152912


Something’s wrong

Galleries
Something isn’t right here…
Justin Bieber: ‘If I could go back, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage’
Showbiz
Justin Bieber wishes he'd waited until he was married before...
Smart Golden Retriever knows he is at the Vet
Must Watch
Lord Cartier of North Carolina refuses to budge when he realizes...
Mummy voice
Must Watch
Luca Guadagnino on board for Scarface remake
Showbiz
Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino has signed on for the Scarface...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155270
150928