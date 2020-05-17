158123
Kamloops  

Snowbird crashes in Kamloops en route to Comox

Snowbird crash in Kamloops

- | Story: 300255

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has offered his condolences on social media.

In a tweet, he says one individual was transported to hospital following today's crash.

"Our thoughts are with all affected during this difficult time," he writes.

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has released a brief statement regarding the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft that crashed in Kamloops.

"This is a developing situation. Our priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel and supporting emergency personnel. When appropriate, more information will be made available."

They thanked the emergency crews that are providing ongoing support at the scene. 

UPDATE: 12:44 p.m.

Resident Cory Pelton posted a video on his Facebook page showing the two Snowbirds taking off from the Kamloops Airport and films the one that eventually crashes. 

Before the plane hits the ground you're able to see two occupants eject from the plane. 

Still no word on injuries to those in the plane and any residents around the area where the plane crashed. 

*Disclaimer: the video posted below has profanity*

Wendell Uglene, another resident posted this video on his Facebook page of the Snowbird nose-diving, at first he believes it was a trick but realizes quickly that the pilot was in danger. If you are reading this story on the Castanet app, these videos may not be viewable but can be watched on our mobile site.

*Disclaimer: the video posted below has profanity*

UPDATE: 12:27 p.m. 

Kim Maloney tells Castanet that about 30 minutes ago she heard the Snowbirds flying over her house and she decided to head out to watch them take-off when she heard "an earth shaking bang and instantly smoke."

Fellow neighbour Tammy Franzman was outside doing something and saw the two planes loop around. Once she noticed one crashed she called 911 but couldn't get through because it was busy. 

 

- With files from Tereza Verenca

UPDATE: 12:21 p.m.

"Oh, [it was] a big boom, a big boom!"

Resident Grant Mcinnes saw the tragic event unfold. 

"The two planes took off together, they climbed - I don't know how high - the one really climbed and the other one started to spin and then boom. I didn't see the pilot bail out but he bailed out late apparently."

- With files from Brendan Kergin

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

It is confirmed that a single Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops a couple of blocks from the airport. 

Air Force, ambulance, police, fire crews and BC Hydro are on scene. 

One person is being rescued off of a roof at this time. 

ORIGINAL: 12:04 p.m.

A Snowbird aircraft has allegedly crashed in Kamloops early Sunday afternoon. 

Emergency crews are currently at the scene. 

No word on any injuries at this time. 

The Snowbirds were supposed to fly over the Thompson-Okanagan region this morning but due to the weather advisory they cancelled their flight

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

- With files from Tereza Verenca

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157105


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
3793339
132-4354 Hwy 3
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$169,500
more details


157307


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


158096


Something’s wrong

Galleries
Something isn’t right here…
Justin Bieber: ‘If I could go back, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage’
Showbiz
Justin Bieber wishes he'd waited until he was married before...
Smart Golden Retriever knows he is at the Vet
Must Watch
Lord Cartier of North Carolina refuses to budge when he realizes...
Mummy voice
Must Watch
Luca Guadagnino on board for Scarface remake
Showbiz
Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino has signed on for the Scarface...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157098