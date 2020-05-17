Snowbird crashes in Kamloops en route to Comox

Photo: Ryan Armand

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has offered his condolences on social media.

In a tweet, he says one individual was transported to hospital following today's crash.

"Our thoughts are with all affected during this difficult time," he writes.

I am deeply saddened by the news of today’s @CFSnowbirds crash & my thoughts are with all those involved. The @CanadianForces are working with local authorities & will update as information becomes available. I would like to thank local first responders for their ongoing support. https://t.co/eSqBomSkPh — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) May 17, 2020

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has released a brief statement regarding the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft that crashed in Kamloops.



"This is a developing situation. Our priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel and supporting emergency personnel. When appropriate, more information will be made available."



They thanked the emergency crews that are providing ongoing support at the scene.

UPDATE: 12:44 p.m.

Resident Cory Pelton posted a video on his Facebook page showing the two Snowbirds taking off from the Kamloops Airport and films the one that eventually crashes.

Before the plane hits the ground you're able to see two occupants eject from the plane.

Still no word on injuries to those in the plane and any residents around the area where the plane crashed.

*Disclaimer: the video posted below has profanity*

Wendell Uglene, another resident posted this video on his Facebook page of the Snowbird nose-diving, at first he believes it was a trick but realizes quickly that the pilot was in danger. If you are reading this story on the Castanet app, these videos may not be viewable but can be watched on our mobile site.

*Disclaimer: the video posted below has profanity*

UPDATE: 12:27 p.m.

Kim Maloney tells Castanet that about 30 minutes ago she heard the Snowbirds flying over her house and she decided to head out to watch them take-off when she heard "an earth shaking bang and instantly smoke."

Fellow neighbour Tammy Franzman was outside doing something and saw the two planes loop around. Once she noticed one crashed she called 911 but couldn't get through because it was busy.

- With files from Tereza Verenca

UPDATE: 12:21 p.m.

"Oh, [it was] a big boom, a big boom!"

Resident Grant Mcinnes saw the tragic event unfold.

"The two planes took off together, they climbed - I don't know how high - the one really climbed and the other one started to spin and then boom. I didn't see the pilot bail out but he bailed out late apparently."

- With files from Brendan Kergin

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

It is confirmed that a single Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops a couple of blocks from the airport.

Air Force, ambulance, police, fire crews and BC Hydro are on scene.

One person is being rescued off of a roof at this time.

ORIGINAL: 12:04 p.m.

A Snowbird aircraft has allegedly crashed in Kamloops early Sunday afternoon.



Emergency crews are currently at the scene.



No word on any injuries at this time.



The Snowbirds were supposed to fly over the Thompson-Okanagan region this morning but due to the weather advisory they cancelled their flight.



Castanet has a reporter on the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

- With files from Tereza Verenca

Photo: Joanne Croom