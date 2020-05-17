VIDEO: Snowbirds share POV over Shuswap and Kamloops

Photo: Canadian Forces Snowbirds/YouTube Snowbirds over Kamloops and the Thompson River.

As the Snowbirds continue on Operation Inspiration, they're sharing some clips of their journey.

In a video posted on Youtube this morning, they shared the view from a camera stuck to the bottom of one of their jets. The video, which lasts less than 17 minutes, is one unbroken clip of the group flying from Salmon Arm to Kamloops.

The video shows the group flying in formation, from inside the formation, and creating smoke trails.

Watch the whole clip below; if you want to see Kamloops, the group arrives over the Thompson River around the 7-minute mark and central Kamloops around the 11:30 mark.