156834
156936
Kamloops  

VIDEO: Snowbirds share POV over Shuswap and Kamloops

Snowbird's POV of Kamloops

- | Story: 300250

As the Snowbirds continue on Operation Inspiration, they're sharing some clips of their journey.

In a video posted on Youtube this morning, they shared the view from a camera stuck to the bottom of one of their jets. The video, which lasts less than 17 minutes, is one unbroken clip of the group flying from Salmon Arm to Kamloops.

The video shows the group flying in formation, from inside the formation, and creating smoke trails.

Watch the whole clip below; if you want to see Kamloops, the group arrives over the Thompson River around the 7-minute mark and central Kamloops around the 11:30 mark.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4127325
970 Highway 33 West
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$280,800
more details
157348


157385


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


157807


Something’s wrong

Galleries
Something isn’t right here…
Justin Bieber: ‘If I could go back, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage’
Showbiz
Justin Bieber wishes he'd waited until he was married before...
Smart Golden Retriever knows he is at the Vet
Must Watch
Lord Cartier of North Carolina refuses to budge when he realizes...
Mummy voice
Must Watch
Luca Guadagnino on board for Scarface remake
Showbiz
Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino has signed on for the Scarface...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157448