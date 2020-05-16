158122
Kamloops  

Eyes to the sky: Snowbirds stop in Kamloops as part of national tour

Snowbirds fly over Kamloops

Kamloopsians were treated to a brief air show by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds Saturday afternoon. 

Dozens of vehicles lined Tranquille Road to get a look at the jets, which are currently on a cross-country tour called "Operation Inspiration." The tour is a "salute to Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19," reads the government's website. 

The snowbirds took off from Rocky Mountain House around 1:45 p.m., and arrived in the Tournament Capital about an hour later. 

Zach White staked out a spot near the fenced tarmac with a few friends.

"It's nice to get out and see them," he tells Castanet. "It's a bit of national pride too. It brings people together. It was awesome. I think everybody liked it."

The snowbirds landed at Fulton Field, where they were greeted by a fuel truck.

