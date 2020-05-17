Kamloops sisters hosting photo contest in support of wildlife park

Photo: Andrea Kathleen Kittens in Greece, one of the submissions.

If you have a great animal photo hanging around and want to support a good cause, you may want to consider submitting it.

Kamloops sisters Skyleigh and Alicia McCallum have launched a photography contest in support of the BC Wildlife Park.

The fundraiser asks for a $10 fee for each photo entry. The picture has to be animal related, but the pair is making some exceptions. For example, if you have shot of you and your family at the wildlife park, that's OK too.

"We're both animal lovers," Skyleigh says of their reasons for starting the month-long contest. "The wildlife park is just a huge community place here in Kamloops."

There's no limit on the number of photos you can enter; Skyleigh and Alicia have also put a small price on voting: $8 for four votes, $10 for 10 votes and $15 for 20 votes.

The contest officially launched Friday, May 15 and has already raised $1,500. The local residents hope to bring in $10,000 by June 15, the day the competition wraps up.

There are three prizes up for grabs, including a weekend staycation (first), a Blazers night out for four (second), and a photo session with hair and makeup (third). There will also be daily prize giveaways over the four weeks (anyone who buys a voting ticket will be entered into the raffle).

"Literally, everybody can win something," Skyleigh tells Castanet. "I have over 20 giveaways from local businesses."

For more information or to enter, click here.