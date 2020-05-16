156834
Kamloops  

Kamloops skate park among Top 5 in Canada for pro skateboarder

Local skate park recognized

- | Story: 300199

The Kamloops Rotary Skate Park is getting a little love from pro skateboarder Ryan Decenzo.

Red Bull, which sponsors the athlete, recently published an article about the small-town skate parks that shaped the Vancouver native. (The 33-year-old now resides in California.)

The top-five list includes the local skate park on McArthur Island.

"Kamloops Rotary Skate Park is a go-to for Decenzo whenever he’s travelling through British Columbia’s Interior. It’s among the top four largest skate parks in Canada, and is set to be the biggest once all phases are complete." the article says.

"Currently, it consists of a large plaza and street section with endless rails, mani pads, ledges, bumps, and a good sized handrail. Additionally, you’ll find a fun, flowy, vert section that allows for high flying transfers and effortless transition," writes Red Bull author Alastair Spriggs.

The top-five list is as follows:

1). North Delta Skate Park

2). Squamish Skate Park

3). Tsawwassen Skate Park

4). Winnipeg's Plaza at the Forks

5). Kamloops Rotary Skate Park

"They're places where kids are forced to socialize, making a community more united," Decenzo says in a quote. "These places deserve to be praised for a number of reasons."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwbackthursday #tbt Nollie Nosegrind ? @drpurpleteeth ? @globebrand

A post shared by Decenzzzz (@ryandecenzo) on

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4149096
4633 Frederick
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$595,000
more details
157105


157530


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


157807


Look twice

Galleries
These photos might need a second glance.
Billie Eilish postpones remaining tour dates
Music
Billie Eilish will postpone the remaining dates on her Where Do...
Brooklyn has the best laugh
Must Watch
Dad makes daughter laugh hysterically while playing with his...
Totally bewildered cat doesn’t understand her reflection in the mirror
Must Watch
While exploring the yard, this kitty comes across a mirror. Check...
Hailey Bieber: ‘Birth control ruined my skin’
Showbiz
Justin Bieber’s model wife is battling a nasty acne...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157450