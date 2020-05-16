Kamloops skate park among Top 5 in Canada for pro skateboarder

Photo: secretlymeancanadian/Instagram

The Kamloops Rotary Skate Park is getting a little love from pro skateboarder Ryan Decenzo.

Red Bull, which sponsors the athlete, recently published an article about the small-town skate parks that shaped the Vancouver native. (The 33-year-old now resides in California.)

The top-five list includes the local skate park on McArthur Island.

"Kamloops Rotary Skate Park is a go-to for Decenzo whenever he’s travelling through British Columbia’s Interior. It’s among the top four largest skate parks in Canada, and is set to be the biggest once all phases are complete." the article says.

"Currently, it consists of a large plaza and street section with endless rails, mani pads, ledges, bumps, and a good sized handrail. Additionally, you’ll find a fun, flowy, vert section that allows for high flying transfers and effortless transition," writes Red Bull author Alastair Spriggs.

The top-five list is as follows:

1). North Delta Skate Park

2). Squamish Skate Park

3). Tsawwassen Skate Park

4). Winnipeg's Plaza at the Forks

5). Kamloops Rotary Skate Park

"They're places where kids are forced to socialize, making a community more united," Decenzo says in a quote. "These places deserve to be praised for a number of reasons."