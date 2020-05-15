157871
Kamloops  

The Snowbirds bring Operation Inspiration to Kamloops

Snowbirds off to Kamloops

- | Story: 300172

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will bring their message of thanks and inspiration to B.C. this weekend.

The 431 Air Demonstration Squadron has been flying across Canada the past week as a way of saying thank you to front-line workers and first responders who are putting their lives on the line during the fight against COVID-19.

They are scheduled to take off from Rocky Mountain House, Alta. at 12:30 Pacific Time Saturday, and land in Kamloops at 1:30 p.m.

Along the way, they are slated to fly over numerous communities through the Shuswap, including Revelstoke, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Sorrento and Chase.

They will fly over, then land at the Kamloops airport.

The Snowbirds are expected to remain in Kamloops overnight before taking to the skies again Sunday.

Their next route will be released late Saturday afternoon.

Last month, the Snowbirds cancelled all shows until further notice due to the pandemic.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157964


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4156736
20-81 Willow Shore Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$419,900
more details


157628


Send us your News Tips!






152912


TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Krasinski nabbed a box-full of props from The Office set
Showbiz
Actor John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of...
Don’t eat the candy challenge
Must Watch
Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi take part in the...
Dachshund Vs. Penguin
Must Watch
Dachshund Rocky, confused by a mechanical penguin




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156374