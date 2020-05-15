The Snowbirds bring Operation Inspiration to Kamloops

Photo: Facebook

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will bring their message of thanks and inspiration to B.C. this weekend.

The 431 Air Demonstration Squadron has been flying across Canada the past week as a way of saying thank you to front-line workers and first responders who are putting their lives on the line during the fight against COVID-19.

They are scheduled to take off from Rocky Mountain House, Alta. at 12:30 Pacific Time Saturday, and land in Kamloops at 1:30 p.m.

Along the way, they are slated to fly over numerous communities through the Shuswap, including Revelstoke, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Sorrento and Chase.

They will fly over, then land at the Kamloops airport.

The Snowbirds are expected to remain in Kamloops overnight before taking to the skies again Sunday.

Their next route will be released late Saturday afternoon.

Last month, the Snowbirds cancelled all shows until further notice due to the pandemic.