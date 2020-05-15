VIDEO: Memorial Arena shelter almost ready to welcome guests

Photo: Tereza Verenca The 50-bed emergency shelter will act as an overflow space should bed supply exceed demand.

A sea of 50 pod-style beds can be seen from the top of the bleachers at Memorial Arena.

It's all part of a new overflow emergency shelter, announced last month by BC Housing, the City of Kamloops and numerous other partners.

The site at 740 Victoria St. is one of 23 sites identified across the Interior to house vulnerable individuals and help them recover and self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Media got a tour of the transformed facility on Friday afternoon.

At this time, the Memorial Arena shelter has not been activated. That's because there are still beds available at the other three shelters in town: Mustard Seed, Emerald Centre and the temporary Royal Avenue shelter.

If those become full, people will be moved to Memorial Arena, Alfred Achoba, acting operations leader for CMHA Kamloops, tells Castanet.

"At this time, the shelter (Memorial Arena) will run until at least the end of June. If there's a need for it to be extended, that'll be communicated later on," he says, adding that getting into the shelter will be by referral only.

"People can self refer but we're looking for folks who are obviously OK in a community-style setting, folks who have mental health issues and are dealing with substance use and folks who are looking for that wrap-around service," he says.

That wrap-around service includes access to meals, washrooms, health-care services, addictions treatment and harm reduction, storage for personal belongings and other supports.

"If we're looking at putting people indoors and for them to have that social distancing space between them, then we need to be able to bring services to them so they're not outside being exposed to the virus," Achoba says.

Nanette Drobot, BC Housing's acting regional director, says the City of Kamloops has created "a really robust plan" to help the homeless.

"We've been able to lease motel units, we've been able to continue our lease at 185 Royal Ave., and those numbers have shown that we still have capacity within those particular spaces," she says. "I'm of the opinion that because we don't know the trajectory of this virus, we need to plan as if we'll need it. And if we don't need it, then that's great planning."

While new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia continue to be relatively low, five more people died from the virus in the past 24 hours and two new outbreaks have been declared.

— with a file from Nicholas Johansen