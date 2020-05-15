156938
Kamloops  

VIDEO: Memorial Arena shelter almost ready to welcome guests

Arena turns into temp shelter

- | Story: 300164

A sea of 50 pod-style beds can be seen from the top of the bleachers at Memorial Arena.

It's all part of a new overflow emergency shelter, announced last month by BC Housing, the City of Kamloops and numerous other partners.

The site at 740 Victoria St. is one of 23 sites identified across the Interior to house vulnerable individuals and help them recover and self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Media got a tour of the transformed facility on Friday afternoon.

At this time, the Memorial Arena shelter has not been activated. That's because there are still beds available at the other three shelters in town: Mustard Seed, Emerald Centre and the temporary Royal Avenue shelter.

If those become full, people will be moved to Memorial Arena, Alfred Achoba, acting operations leader for CMHA Kamloops, tells Castanet. 

"At this time, the shelter (Memorial Arena) will run until at least the end of June. If there's a need for it to be extended, that'll be communicated later on," he says, adding that getting into the shelter will be by referral only.

"People can self refer but we're looking for folks who are obviously OK in a community-style setting, folks who have mental health issues and are dealing with substance use and folks who are looking for that wrap-around service," he says.

That wrap-around service includes access to meals, washrooms, health-care services, addictions treatment and harm reduction, storage for personal belongings and other supports. 

"If we're looking at putting people indoors and for them to have that social distancing space between them, then we need to be able to bring services to them so they're not outside being exposed to the virus," Achoba says.

Nanette Drobot, BC Housing's acting regional director, says the City of Kamloops has created "a really robust plan" to help the homeless.

"We've been able to lease motel units, we've been able to continue our lease at 185 Royal Ave., and those numbers have shown that we still have capacity within those particular spaces," she says. "I'm of the opinion that because we don't know the trajectory of this virus, we need to plan as if we'll need it. And if we don't need it, then that's great planning."

While new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia continue to be relatively low, five more people died from the virus in the past 24 hours and two new outbreaks have been declared.

— with a file from Nicholas Johansen

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4129168
102-575 Doyle Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$335,000
more details
157105


157384


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Boo
Boo Kamloops SPCA >


157530


TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Krasinski nabbed a box-full of props from The Office set
Showbiz
Actor John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of...
Don’t eat the candy challenge
Must Watch
Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi take part in the...
Dachshund Vs. Penguin
Must Watch
Dachshund Rocky, confused by a mechanical penguin




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157447