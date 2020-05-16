Kamloops Mustard Seed hosting a stay-at-home scavenger hunt

Photo: Pexels Making a smoothie with three items from your freezer is one of the tasks.

The Kamloops Mustard Seed is putting on an at-home scavenger hunt next weekend.

The indoor activity takes place between 10 a.m. on May 23 and 8 p.m. on May 24.

For a $25 registration fee, participants will receive a list of fun things to do at home, including making a smoothie with three items from the freezer, taking a creative family selfie and decorating a tree in the yard. (Photo proof will be required, so remember to charge those cell phones.)

"We came up with this fundraiser as a way to encourage families, partners, roommates, to get together and do something fun over a weekend that doesn’t involve going out or seeing other people or spending money on things," Michaela Jyrkkanen, clinic and advocacy services manager, tells Castanet.

With each activity completed, participants will be entered to win prizes from 10 local businesses. Up for grabs are goodies from Scoopz, The Fun Factor, Oxygen Yoga & Fitness, Taste Kitchen Inc., and more.

"I think it’s awesome that these businesses, which most likely have been closed, been struggling, are just so willing and gracious to donate whatever they can to us for this awesome little fundraiser," Jyrkkanen says.

She adds she'd like to see a good turnout.

"We’re just hoping to get as many people involved as possible, just so that we can have a fun weekend with everybody. It’s right after May long, so it’ll be a great time to do that."

