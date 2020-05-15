156606
FortisBC providing truckers free meals for two weeks

FortisBC feeds truckers

FortisBC is ensuring truckers don't go hungry by providing free meals to them.

In an email, spokesperson Diana Sorace says the company is an official sponsor of the Meals for Truckers program. The grassroots initiative started in Kamloops when Munden Ventures Ltd. partnered up with the BC Trucking Association, Parkland (owner of Chevron), and local businesses to have food trucks parked at Chevron cardlock properties. Cookshack Cravings kicked things off and starting serving grab-and-go items on Versatile Drive. 

"Commercial truckers drive the supply chain by delivering food and other essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to ensure they have the resources and support they need to do their jobs safely," Sorace tells Castanet. "This includes access to food and beverages so that they adequately have what they need to focus on the road and the energy to safely drive long distances."

FortisBC will be providing free food truck meals for 14 days, at various trucking locations throughout B.C. That includes Hope, Kamloops, West Kelowna and Chilliwack. 

"The ease of access to these meals will offer support and less worry as these essential workers focus on their day to day job without having to worry about how or where they will be able to eat," Sorace says.

