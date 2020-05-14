Suspects arrested near Overlanders Bridge after fleeing from police

Photo: Brendan Kergin

If you drove on the Overlanders Bridge this afternoon and saw some police activity, it was a result of a police pursuit.

Kamloops RCMP say three men were apprehended along the river shore, near the bridge.

Around 10 a.m. today, local Mounties received information from probation officers about three male suspects who were out without permission. They had left the Vision Quest Recovery Society in Logan Lake, according to a news release, and were reported to have rented a room at a hotel on Columbia Street in Kamloops.

When police attended they fled the scene, escaping through a window and into a cab.

The cab company provided the drop-off location — Kitchener Crescent near the beach.

Kamloops RCMP went to the area and apprehended two of the three suspects without incident. The third male fled from police again; this caused a brief closure of Tranquille Road while police deployed their police dog.

The dog search came back negative, notes the release. At 2:20 p.m., a call from the public got Mounties back to the same area.

"Taking no chances, a police perimeter was set up right away, causing another short closure of Tranquille Road," writes Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer in a statement. "The third suspect was intercepted by an officer and taken into custody without incident."

He notes two of the suspects are in their early 20s, from Fort St. John, while the third suspect is in his early 30s from Surrey.

"We are very thankful for the understanding and the patience of the Kamloops residents that were affected twice today by this police response," Van Laer says.

All information is being forwarded to the Kamloops Crown counsel office for charge assessment.