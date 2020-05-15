Expenses and remuneration for TNRD directors released

Photo: TNRD/Facebook

Remuneration for Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) directors jumped last year by around $75,000, while expenses increased by approximately $40,000, according to a report.

The substantial increases come as a new remuneration bylaw was approved by the board March 28, 2019. Overall remuneration for board members rose from around $524,000 a year ($524,466 in 2018, $524,660 in 2017 and $508,885 in 2016) to over $607,000 in 2019, as reported in TNRD documents.

Expenses rose from around $146,000 ($140,585 in 2018, $147,961 in 2017 and $146,219 in 2016) to more than $191,000 in 2019.

The TNRD board is made up of elected directors from rural areas as well as mayors from villages and towns in the region. There are additional spots for Kamloops councillors, as the region's centre. The board currently has 26 members; there are also alternative directors who do participate occasionally and receive payment. Last year, 40 individuals received remuneration or had expenses paid, according to the report.

Chair Ken Gillis received the most money, with more than $50,000 in remuneration and more than $23,000 in expenses covered.

For the full list, click here.