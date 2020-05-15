156834
Kamloops  

Expenses and remuneration for TNRD directors released

TNRD directors' pay goes up

- | Story: 300052

Remuneration for Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) directors jumped last year by around $75,000, while expenses increased by approximately $40,000, according to a report.

The substantial increases come as a new remuneration bylaw was approved by the board March 28, 2019. Overall remuneration for board members rose from around $524,000 a year ($524,466 in 2018, $524,660 in 2017 and $508,885 in 2016) to over $607,000 in 2019, as reported in TNRD documents.

Expenses rose from around $146,000 ($140,585 in 2018, $147,961 in 2017 and $146,219 in 2016) to more than $191,000 in 2019.

The TNRD board is made up of elected directors from rural areas as well as mayors from villages and towns in the region. There are additional spots for Kamloops councillors, as the region's centre. The board currently has 26 members; there are also alternative directors who do participate occasionally and receive payment. Last year, 40 individuals received remuneration or had expenses paid, according to the report.

Chair Ken Gillis received the most money, with more than $50,000 in remuneration and more than $23,000 in expenses covered.

For the full list, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157102


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
3929695
#13 1101 Cameron Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$489,900
more details
151858


157308


Send us your News Tips!






157384


Hairstylist keeps up her skills

Must Watch
Hairdresser hilariously keeps her skills up during quarantine.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Russell Crowe to play mobster in A Prophet remake
Showbiz
Russell Crowe has landed a new role in upcoming thriller American...
Funny animals
Galleries
These animals have A LOT of personality.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155270